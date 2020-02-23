MONTOURSVILLE -- Sullivan County got the look they wanted. After freshman Davion Hill put St. John Neumann ahead by two with 6.5 seconds left on a fantastic spinning drive, Griffins Head Coach Glenn Vaughn called timeout.
“We can go the length of the court in five seconds so I knew we had enough time to get a good look,” he said. “We actually messed it up a little bit, both of our guards went to the same side and crowded things but I can’t really ask for a better look than what we got.”
That look was too good to be true. Jesse Williams flashed from the left low block to the right and caught the Neumann defense off guard. He caught a pass right on the doorstep and went up. There was a lot of contact, but no foul was called. When the dust settled, Neumann had survived a thriller, 63-61, and Sullivan was left wondering what could’ve been.
“Everyone will focus on that last call the official did or did not make,” Vaughn said. “That’s not the whole game.”
The last 30 seconds was basketball bliss. Sullivan County executed one of their favorite sets to get Justin Metzger a good look at a three from the right wing, and he knocked it down with the net barely moving to tie the game at 61.
For Neumann Head Coach Joe Clark, the decision on what to do with just over 18 seconds left was pretty simple.
“Penetration,” said Clark. “We wanted the ball in David (Hill) or Davion’s hands.”
It ended up in Davion Hill’s hands and the freshman made the most important basket of his young career. He got it at the top of the three point line, dribbled right, crossed over, and the powerful Hill quickly spun back to the right and put it up and in.
6.5 seconds remained, and in basketball that’s an eternity, especially with Sullivan being in the bonus and a foul anywhere on the court would have given the Griffins the chance to tie the game at the line.
Neumann decided to apply token pressure. For them, the focus was simple.
“We didn’t want to give up the three,” Clark said.
David Hill returned from missing the past few weeks with a foot injury to score 21 points for Neumann, 10 in the fourth quarter. Brother Davion added 22.
For Sullivan, Metzger led the way with 21 points
