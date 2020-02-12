WYALUSING — Sam Carpenter had 24 points and Sullivan County topped Wyalusing 44-34 in a game of two short-handed teams.
Alex Schweitzer had six points for Sullivan County, Omar Rubio had six points and Justin Metzger had five points.
Riley King had a point for the Griffins.
Matt Brown had 18 points for the Rams and Mitchell Burke had 10 points.
Abram Bennett had four points and Shane Fuhrey finished with two points.
Burke had a double-double for the Rams with 14 boards, two assists, a block and a steal and Alex Sharer had four rebounds.
Fuhrey had four assists and two boards.
GIRLS
Waverly 58, Binghamton 41
The Waverly girls beat Binghamton in non-league action on Tuesday.
Sidney Tomasso had 18 points for Waverly in the win and Kennedy Westbrook had 10 points.
Olivia Nittinger had eight points for Waverly, Morgan Adams had seven and Paige Lewis and Gianna Picco finished with six points.
Gretchen Sowle had three points for the Wolverines.
Xaneya Thomas had 18 points for Binghamton.
Cameron County 61, Galeton 37
Alli Macensky had 12 points and 14 boards, with two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Lauren Sauley had 10 points, four boards and two assists and Cara Parsell had nine points, four boards, two assists and a steal.
Jessie Evans had six points and two assists, a rebound and a steal and Olivia Rohrbaugh had an assist, three steals, a rebound and a blocked shot.
