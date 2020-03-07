The season came to an end for the Sullivan County boys on Friday with a 71-64 loss to Notre Dame East Stroudsburg.
The Griffins had five players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough in the loss.
Jesse Williams and Jalen Thomas each had 14 points in the game, Thomas going 8-for-15 from the foul line, and scoring 12 of his points in the second half.
Justin Metzger had 13 points for the Griffins, Alex Schweitzer had 12 and Sam Carpenter finished with 11 points.
Williams and Schweitzer had six rebounds each, Schweitzer added five assists and Carpenter had five rebounds.
The Griffins led 20-19 after one quarter, but Notre Dame outscored them 18-12 in the second quarter to take a 37-32 lead into the half.
The Griffins got within four after three, but Notre Dame got 10 points from Aaron Bailey, including 8-for-13 from the foul line, in the fourth quarter to seal the win and Gary Natale had two threes in the final quarter.
Shawn Seay led Notre Dame with 18 points and Bailey had 17.
