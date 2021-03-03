Sullivan boys roll into D4 semifinals

It was a bit of an up-and-down season for the Sullivan County Griffins.
But, they seem to be peaking at the perfect time and now they are into the District 4, Class A semifinals after a 56-36 win over Meadowbrook Christian on Tuesday.
The Griffins had a season where they sat around .500 all season long, and they finished the regular season 8-7.
Now, they are two wins away from a district title.
Trace Neary led the Griffins with 18 points and Alex Schweitzer, Trey Higley and Riley King each had eight points in the game, with King adding six steals.
Thane Thomas had seven points for the Griffins and Bryon Fitzgerald had four points.
Gerhett Parrish ahd two points and Ben Carpenter finished with a point.
Ashton Canelo led Meadowbrook with 20 points.
The Griffins are at St. John Neumann on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start in the semifinals.
