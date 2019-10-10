The Sullivan County boys came away with a huge win on Wednesday night, taking down unbeaten, defending state champion Millville 1-0 in overtime.
“It’s a huge win, huge win,” Sullivan County coach Chris Koschak said.
Millville had the better end of the shots in the game with seven shots and six corner kicks, compared to two and three corners for Sullivan.
But, Owen Schweitzer was strong in goal with seven saves. Landon Evans had one save for Millville.
“Owen came up big in goal,” Koschak said. “He had some really quality saves. The defense came up big to. He had probably two quality saves and the defense held them to long shots the rest.”
Millville has pretty much steamrolled their way through the regular season, allowing just seven goals before Wednesday, and never being held under two goals before the game.
However, Sullivan was one of the two teams to hold Millville to a pair of goals earlier this year, in a 2-0 loss.
“We brought it up in practice last night,” Koschak said. “We pulled up Millville’s record. Warrior Run held them to two goals, we held them to two goals, everyone else was handled deftly by Millville. We knew we could play with them, tonight was the night to prove it.”
Sullivan County is 11-4 on the year and is at Troy today.
Troy 6, Towanda 0
Tyler Smith had two goals and Tanner Hodge, JT Landis, Wyatt Hodlofski and Alex Johnson added goals in the victory.
Landis had a pair of assists in the game.
Troy had 37 shots and 14 corner kicks and Towanda had five shots and three corner kicks.
Aidan Hennessy had 31 saves for Towanda and Owen Williams had five saves for Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.