For the second time this year Sullivan County beat perennial D4 power Millville 2-1 in overtime.
The Griffins trailed 1-0 after a Sawyer Wodenhouse, before Sullivan scored two straight.
Millville’s goal came in the 49th minute and in the 68th minute Sullivan got a goal from Jalen Thomas off a Trace Neary assist.
Thomas won the game in the 96th minute.
Sullivan had three shots and nine corner kicks and Millville had eight shots and five corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer had seven saves and Landon Evans had a save for Millville.
Athens 5, Troy 1
The Athens boys picked up a 5-1 win over Troy in NTL soccer action.
Athens got three first half goals in the win.
At 15:49 Nate Quinn scored off an assist from Ryan Thompson and Athens Jared Ammerman scored at 5:10, while at 3:35 Daniel Horton scored.
In the second half Joey Toscano scored off an assist from Travis Reynard at 12:31 and Ryan Lasusa scored off an assist from Ammerman at 6:15.
Troy got a first half goal from Wyatt Hodlofski in the game.
Athens had 18 shots and four corner kicks and Ellis had four saves.
Troy had five shots and no corner kicks and Owen Williams had 13 saves.
Sayre 6, Towanda 3
Mason Hughey had five goals in the win for the Redskins.
Hughey scored at 12:10, 32:18 and Alex Campbell scored at 37:20 in the first half.
in the second half Hughey scored at 23:23, 22:07 and 21:38.
Vinnie Carbo scored for Towanda at 11:49 of the first half and Logan Lambert scored at 24:36.
In the second half Lambert scored at 16:19.
Sayre had eight shots and six corner kicks and Towanda had 12 shots and two corner kicks.
Cody Griffith had two saves for Towanda and Cole Gelbutis had nine saves for Sayre in the game.
Wellsboro 8, NEB 0
Will Poirier scored a hat trick to lead Wellsboro to the win.
Jack Poirier and Owen Richardson had two goals each and Kaeden Mann and Caden Smith had goals.
Mann had two assists and Richardson had an assist in the game.
Joseph Grab played his last game for Wellsboro on Thursday. The multi-sport star is leaving the area to play basketball for prep power Spire.
Wellsboro had 17 shots and nine corner kicks and Ethan Ryan had seven saves.
NEB had seven shots and one corner kick and Garrett Cooper had 12 saves.
NP-Liberty 3, Williamson 2
Derek Litzelman, Jackson Brion and Taylor Nelson had goals in the win.
NP-Liberty had 16 shots and six corner kicks and Stettson McGovern had 14 saves.
Williamson had 15 shots and one corner kick and 14 saves in goal.
