Trace Neary had four goals as Sullivan County beat Montgomery 6-2 in boys’ soccer action on Saturday.
Neary scored off a King assist in the 12th minute and scored unassisted in the 26th minute.
He scored on a penalty kick after Rocky Finnegan was tripped in the penalty area in the 30th minute. A minute later Alex Schweitzer scored.
Owen Sherman scored back-to-back Montgomery goals, before Jalen Thomas scored in the 54th minute off a Landon Baldwin assist for the Griffins and Neary capped the scoring a minute later.
Sullivan had 16 shots and seven corners and Montgomery ahd six shots and a corner.
Owen Schweitzer and Gavyn Stoner of Sullivan combined on four saves and Josh Alverez had 10 for Montgomery.
Sullivan hosts South Williamsport on Monday.
