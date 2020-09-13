Trace Neary had four goals as Sullivan County beat Montgomery 6-2 in boys’ soccer action on Saturday.

Neary scored off a King assist in the 12th minute and scored unassisted in the 26th minute.

He scored on a penalty kick after Rocky Finnegan was tripped in the penalty area in the 30th minute. A minute later Alex Schweitzer scored.

Owen Sherman scored back-to-back Montgomery goals, before Jalen Thomas scored in the 54th minute off a Landon Baldwin assist for the Griffins and Neary capped the scoring a minute later.

Sullivan had 16 shots and seven corners and Montgomery ahd six shots and a corner.

Owen Schweitzer and Gavyn Stoner of Sullivan combined on four saves and Josh Alverez had 10 for Montgomery.

Sullivan hosts South Williamsport on Monday.