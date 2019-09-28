The Sullivan County boys got three first-half goals in a 4-2 win over Northeast Bradford.
Riley King scored at 31:59 off a Nathan Higley assist and Higley scored at 8:41 off a Colton Ammerman assist.
Yasler Montero-Salas scored at 5:09 off an Ammerman assist.
In the second half Brandon Kuhn got the ball to Brady Brown of NEB to make it 3-1 at 32:44.
Sullivan’s Trey Higley scored off a Rocky Finnegan assist at 24:39 before the Panthers got a goal at 9:06 as Julian Jampo took a free kick and Clayton Frasier crashed the net to score.
Sullivan had 12 shots and nine corners and NEB had 11 shots and one corner kick.
Owen Schweitzer had nine saves for Sullivan County and Garrett Cooper had eight saves for NEB.
Sullivan is at Towanda at 10 a.m. today.
VOLLEYBALL
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 0
25-8, 25-7, 25-8
The Waverly volleyball team swept Watkins Glen, winning 25-8, 25-7, 25-8.
Maddy Goodwin had 12 points for Waverly, Paige Lewis had 12 points and five kills and Morgan Adams had 12 points and eight aces.
Chloe Croft had nine points, 12 assists and three digs and Adrianah Clinton had five kills.
Waverly won the JV match 25-7, 25-11.
Kennedy Herriman had four assists, Sydney Nierstedt had a block, three kills and two aces and Taylor Hall had eight aces and 14 points.
Waverly is at Odessa-Montour on Thursday.
Late Thursday
Troy 10, Williamson 1
Nicole McClellan and Morgan Graybill combined for six goals and eight assists in their NTL girls’ soccer win Friday.
McClellan opened the scoring off a Graybill assist just over five minutes into the game.
Then with 28:12 left McClellan scored off another Graybill helper.
Williamson cut it to 2-1 as Claire Miller scored on a penalty kick at 22:30.
Then with 18:29 left Graybill found the back of the net.
Camille McRoberts got into the act at 12:32, scoring off a McClellan assist for a 4-1 lead.
Troy then scored three goals late: McClellan (10:19), Graybill from McClellan (2:07) and McClellan from Graybill (:14) to end the half.
Tiesha Barrett led of the Troy scoring 6:27 into the second half off a McClellan assist.
McClellan got her fifth and final goal with 31:18 left in the half.
Lacey Hineman finished off the scoring with 6:47 left to play on a Graybill assist.
Troy out shot Williamson 24-2.
