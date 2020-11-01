The seasons came to an end for the Sullivan County boys and girls soccer teams with losses in the District 4 playoffs.
Sullivan County struck first in the boys game, but fell to Southern Columbia 3-1.
The Griffins got on the board in the 38th minute as Riley King scored off a Jalen Thomas assist.
That had the Griffins up 1-0 at the half, but a pair of own goals by the Griffins in the 43rd and 56th minute were the difference. Southern got a goal by Chase Conway with a minute left to seal things.
Southern had 10 shots and seven corner kicks and Sullivan County had three shots and three corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer had nine saves for the Griffins and Savich Chapman had two for Southern Columbia.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
EJ 11, Sullivan County 1
The Griffins got a goal by Bethany Beinlich when she drove into the box and scored from the left side.
The rest of the game was all East Juniata in the win.
Leah Sankey had four goals in the game for EJ and Amara Burbaker and Kierstyn Fogle each had a pair of goals.
Brianna Henry, Carlee Barrick and Marissa Coudriet added goals for East Juniata.
Sullivan County had 13 saves in net and one shot, scoring on that shot.
EJ had 24 shots and six corner kicks and the Griffins had no corners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.