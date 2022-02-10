LAPORTE — The Sullivan County boys basketball squad exploded for 44 points in the first half as the Griffins cruised to a 64-30 win over Millville on Wednesday.
Sullivan County held a 20-7 lead after the first and took a 44-18 lead into the break.
Bryon Fitzgerald led the way for Sullivan with 15 points and four assists. Riley King added 11 points and four assists, while Maddox Bahr and Trey Higley scored 10 points each in the win.
Sullivan would also get six points apiece from Ben Carpenter and Enrico Capriotti.
Micah Savidge scored 10 points to lead Millville.
Sullivan County improved to 6-10 with the win and will visit Bucktail on Friday.
JV: Sullivan County picked up a 45-37 win thanks to a 16-point performance from Ryan Nolan.
