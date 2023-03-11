LAPORTE — The District IV champion Sullivan County Griffins struggled with the length, quickness and range of visiting La Academia in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs on Friday night.
La Academia’s Jerry Johnson Jr. led his team to a 69-26 victory in front of a large crowd in Laporte.
Sullivan County struggled to find shots early in the first period. La Academia dominated under the basket. Sullivan County’s Riley King and Maddox Bahr avoided the paint and each sank a three point shot to put the Griffins on the board. However, La Academia had already built an 11-6 lead.
Johnson took command of La Academia’s offensive attack from that point. Johnson’s range from beyond the arc was impressive. He connected for five threes in the game. His shots from the perimeter brought the Griffin defense out and opened up La Academia’s offense. La Academia’s Jonathan Orr and Elijah Perez found lanes to drive to the basket and score.
By halftime, La Academia’s lead was 37-11.
Sullivan County head coach Glenn Vaughan admitted that it took a bit to adjust to La Academia’s quickness.
“We’ve seen similar teams. But to get ready for a state playoff game and try to bring that into practice. I think that’s tough. That team, in person, is better than however many game films I watched. I was impressed,” Vaughan said.
La Academia controlled the game throughout, rolling to the 69-26 victory.
Despite the loss, Vaughan shared pride in what his team accomplished this season on the court and in the Sullivan County community.
“The team embraces the culture that we want. The team plays hard. They play for each other. They are unselfish. Then people start to go ‘That’s a fun team to watch. We respect the way they play. We need to go watch them.’ Then you end up with almost 500 people packed in like sardines,” h said.
Ben Carpenter led Sullivan County’s offensive attack with 10 points. He echoed Vaughan’s appraisal of the team’s season and impact.
“We came out at halftime and 100% of the fans that were here in the beginning were still here. That just means something to us. That made us play a lot harder. We feed off of their energy and we try to give back,” Carpenter said.
The loss ends Sullivan County’s historic run, highlighted by the District IV championship. Only one team had earned that title previously. Carpenter acknowledged the significance of his teammate’s season.
“I think we’re all going to look back and we’re all going to remember. It’s pretty awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.