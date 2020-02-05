MILLVILLE — Sullivan County was held to a season low in points as they fell to Millville 44-29 in Mid-Penn boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
The Griffins had just 13 points after three quarters as the Quakers built a 31-13 lead.
Sullivan found some offense in the fourth, hitting four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Millville hit nine free throws to keep the Griffins at bay.
Justin Metzger had nine points to lead Sullivan as Jesse Williams added seven points and 10 boards.
Sam Carpenter finished with seven points with Alex Schweitzer and Riley King both netting three points.
Will Holdren had 24 points to lead Millville.
Millville won the JV game 38-31 as King netted 12 for Sullivan.
The Griffins are at Bucktail Saturday.
Canton 73, Williamson 54
It was a balanced effort for Canton as they picked up the NTL Division-II boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
The win, coupled with NEB’s loss to Sayre, puts Canton in a place to move into second and earn a showcase bid on Thursday.
If Canton beats CV and NEB loses to NP-Liberty the two teams would be tied in the standings. Canton owns the tie-breaker by virtue of sweeping the season series.
Isaiah Niemczyk and Cooper Kitchen had 14 points a piece to lead Canton while Caiden Williams netted 12.
Ben Knapp finished with eight points as Zach Rentzel and Evan Landis had six points a piece.
Joel Schoonover and Cameron Bellows both scored four, Brenden Matthews had three and Austin Palmer rounded things out with two points.
Kolby Allen led Williamson with 21 points as Carter Strange scored 19. Brennan Bolt and Devin O’Dell had five points a piece with Tristan Parker and Andrew Berkan both scoring two points each.
Sayre 61, NEB 40
The Redskins picked up the the NTL-II win thanks to 19 points from Zach Moore.
Corbin Brown netted 14, Matt Lane added 10 with Dom Fabbri scoring eight points.
Lucas Horton and Isaiah Firestine had four points a piece with Ethan Miller netting two.
Lucas Crown led the Panthers with 13 points as Clayton Conner had 10 points.
Andy Crown scored eight, Nick Marino added seven and Tony Bisignano came away with two points.
Thursday’s game with NPL is must win for NEB if they want to make the showcase. If Canton wins against CV and NEB loses they will be tied in the standings and Canton has the tiebreaker by virtue of sweeping the season series.
North Penn-Liberty 70, CV 49
Noah Spencer had 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals to lead NPL to the NTL win Tuesday.
Duncan Zeafla added 13 points, six assists, five steals and four boards.
Koleton Roupp had nine points with Colton Litzelman and Sam Shedden scoring seven points a piece. Litzelman also had four boards and six steals.
Kevin Alexander came away with five points as Dutch Litzelman and Kyle Davis both netted two points.
Seth Huyler led CV with 18 points as Owen Fitzwater scored seven.
Joel Heck netted six, Daniel Freeman and Dustin VanZile had five points a piece, McGuire Painter and Ben Cooper both scored three points and Joe Easton came away with two points.
Wellsboro 53, Towanda 44
Joe Grab and Darryn Callahan combined for 37 points as the Hornets held on for the NTL boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Grab finished with 19 points, five steals and three assists as Callahan had 18 points.
Conner Adams had five points with Isaac Keane and Ty Morral scoring three points each. Morral also had three assists.
Liam Manning added two points and five boards.
Kolby Hoffman had 14 points and five boards to lead the Knights as Trent Kithcart added 12 points and five assists.
Nate parker came away with eight points, Tanner Kunkle had six points and Logan Lambert added four points.
Towanda won the JV game 47-38 as Lambert scored 11 points.
