WILLIAMSPORT — The Sullivan County boys basketball team led 10-2 early in Wednesday night’s contest with powerhouse St. John Neumann, but a rough third quarter would doom the Griffins as they fell 63-40.
Sullivan County trailed 33-26 at halftime, but Neumann would go on a 10-2 run in the third quarter to grab control of the game.
Riley King and Bryon Fitzgerald scored nine points each to lead Sullivan. Trey Higley finished with eight points and Ben Carpenter added six rebounds and five points in the loss.
St. John Neumann was led by Hanief Clay with 26 points. Davion Hill chipped in 19 points in the win.
Sullivan County falls to 3-7 on the year and will host Northwest on Saturday.
