LAPORTE — For Sullivan County Lourdes has always been that mountain they couldn’t climb or a bridge too far.
The Raiders have kept some of their best teams in school history from winning district titles these past several years and on Tuesday they had a rare meeting in the first round of District IV, Class A play.
Thanks to a fast start and some key second half buckets by Jess King the Griffins finally got over that summit, beating Lourdes 53-44 to move onto the semifinals and guarantee a berth in the PIAA Tournament.
“We’re all over the moon,” said Sullivan’s Jess King about the win. “Coming in we knew it was going to be a good game. They’re a good team and the team was ecstatic to win. It’s the first time I’ve ever beaten Lourdes.”
King finished with a double-double of 21 points and 14 boards, plus three blocks, to nab the big win.
They also got a big contribution from Sammy Albright, who had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Sophia Springman added eight points, seven boards and three steals.
Kassidy Beinlich had five points and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter, Stella Harney added five points and four boards while Cassidy Skoranski chipped in with three points.
Katie Sandri led Lorudes with 13 points as Peyton Kehler netted 11. Terri Reichard and Emma Shimko had seven points a piece with Meryl Czeponis scoring six.
The Raiders didn’t find the range until the second half and by then they were in a double-digit hole. While they made runs in the second half to cut it to single digits Sullivan’s ability to get second chance buckets inside kept Lourdes from getting closer.
It was an especially slow start offensively as the first field goal didn’t come until 2:50 left in the opening quarter, when Kehler put Lourdes up 4-3 off a Reichard assist.
It would be Lourdes’ only bucket until 4:07 left in the half.
Sullivan used that to build a lead as they went on a 6-1 run to end the first quarter and take a 9-5 lead.
A King free throw followed by a Springman lay-up pushed the Sullivan advantage to 12-5 with 5:40 left in the half.
Lourdes then upped the defensive pressure and force three straight turnovers that led to three lay-ups by Reichard to cut it to 12-11 with 3:07 to play in the second quarter.
An Albright bucket off a Cassidy Skoranski assist stopped the Raider run and started a Sullivan push.
In the last last three minutes the Griffins went on a 9-0 run to take a 21-11 halftime lead.
Lourdes took a lot of outside shots but didn’t hit any, something King attributed to their defense.
“We had to get out on them and couldn’t give them open threes,” she explained. “If I pop out my teammate is going to drop down. We were like a well oiled machine.”
A Harney 3-ball right out of the gates in the second half pushed Sullivan’s lead to 24-11 followed by the two teams trading baskets.
Then with 6:20 left in the third Lourdes’ shooters found their marks, hitting two 3-balls during a minute long 8-0 run to cut it to 26-21. Albright scored to stop the bleeding for Sullivan another 3-point push by Lourdes cut it the deficit to four points (28-24) with 3:50 left in third quarter.
With 2:34 left Shimko picked up her fourth foul and Sullivan took advantage, attacking her on their next possession to push the lead back to 30-24 with 2:44 left.
It was part of a 10-2 quarter finishing run by Sullivan to take a 38-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Skoranski hit a 3-ball during that spurt while King had five points, including a lay-up and foul with 9.8 seconds to play.
Lourdes made one more push to start the fourth quarter as Czeponis hit a 3-ball followed by two free throws from her teammates to cut it to 38-31 with six minutes left to play.
Sullivan struggled to get into their offensive sets and it the game was slipping away.
“We’ve been in tighter situations,” explained King. “We just have to keep playing our game and keep it rolling.”
A pair of Albright free throws with 5:25 left stopped the bleeding and less than a minute later Shimko fouled out.
Up 40-31 with half a quarter to go Sullivan put the pedal down, pouring in 13 points. Lourdes matched them point for point but couldn’t stop the Griffins, in particular King, who had seven points and a lay-up during that span.
Twice she had lay-ups through contact that drew fouls, once with 2:48 left to play and a back breaker with 49 seconds left and put the Griffins up 53-42.
Regardless, she didn’t relax until the clock read zeroes.
“I know the games are never over until the buzzer goes off,” she said.
Now Sullivan gets Millville, who they split with this year, a time, place and date to be determined.
“They’re a good team, too,” said King. “They shoot good outside and they’re good on the inside. That will be a good game and were looking forward to playing them.”
BOYS
Sullivan County 71, Lourdes 49
LAPORTE — The Griffins poured in 40 first half points en route to their District IV, Class A boys’ basketball quarterfinal win.
The win moves Sullivan to the semifinals and guarantees them a spot in the PIAA Tournament, their eighth time in 10 years.
Sam Carpenter (21 points) and Justin Metzger (20 points) combined for 41 while Jalen Thomas had 13 points. Metzger also had 10 boards for the double-double with Carpenter grabbing seven boards and Thomas handing out six assists.
Jesse Williams finished with nine points as Omar Rubio scored three. Alex Schweitzer and Riley King had two points each with Ryan Smith adding one.
Hunter Reed led Lourdes with 19 points as Tyler Novak scored 15.
Sullivan will face St. John Neumann at a time, place and date to be determined.
