The Griffins won their 4th straight title out at Liberty on Saturday as NPM came away with a title from Jack Bush.
The Black Knights also picked up their first win of the season.
RYAN OSTROM TOURNAMENT
Sullivan County 62, Canton 29
LIBERTY — The Lady Griffins won their fourth straight Ryan Ostrom Tournament title on Saturday.
Jessica King and Sophia Springman combined for 48 of Sullivan’s 62 points.
King finished with 23 points and 15 boards to go with five steals while Springman had 25 points and five rebounds.
Kassidy Beinlich added six points with Stella Harney and Sammy Albright both netting four. Albright also grabbed five boards.
Cassidy Skoranski rounded out the Sullivan side with two points.
Elle Binford led Canton with nine points, all on 3-pointers, while Aislyn Williams netted six. Molly Ward had five, Raeann Roupp notched three as Courtney Weiskopff, Reagan Kelley and Alexis Baldwin each had two points.
Northeast Bradford 68, North Penn-Liberty 12
LIBERTY — NEB jumped out to a 25-3 first quarter lead en route to their consolation game win Saturday.
Maisie Neuber had 15 points for the Lady Panthers with Loren Zook scoring 14, Lauryn Jones netting 12 and Vicky Rought adding 11 points to go with a team high 12 rebounds. Jones also had four steals and eight boards and eight assists.
Lindsay Moore finished with seven points, six steals and four assists as Kayleigh Thoman and Alena Beebe added three points a piece. Jorja Welch nabbed two points and Julie Brown rounded out the scoring with one.
Eva Rice and Kiersten Mitstifer had five points each for NPL with Alexis Crowe scoring two.
NEB won the JV game 46-8 as Thomas had 14 points for NEB. Jaclyn Nelson had four points to lead NPL.
TOWANDA SHOWCASE TIP-OFF
Towanda 64, Blue Ridge 25
TOWANDA — The Lady Knights scored 39 first half points en route to their win on Saturday.
They finish their annual showcase 1-1.
Paige Manchester had 12 points, four boards, three assists, five steals and two blocks for Towanda while Erin Barrett had 12 points, three boards and three steals.
Hannah Chandler added 11 points, three rebounds and three steals, Porschia Bennett had eight points, three boards and three steals, Amanda Horton finished with nine points with Gracie Schoonover chipping in behind six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Destiney Brennan added four points as Ally Hurley netted two.
Towanda won the JV game 44-22 as Brennan scored 16 points.
The Knights have a long break before hosting CV next Friday.
Western Wayne 57, Sayre 19
Emily Sutyrk had 10 points as the Redskins finished up the Towanda Showcase 0-2 on Saturday.
Sutryk also had eight boards and nine steals while Gabbi Randall finished with eight points and seven boards.
Gabby Shaw netted a point while Jazz DeKay grabbed four boards.
JACK BUSH TOURNAMENT
North Penn-Mansfield 44, Cowanesque Valley 19
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 26-2 first quarter lead en route to the tournament title Saturday.
Elizabeth Welch netted 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead NPM while JoAnne McNamara, the tournament MVP, scored 12 to with seven rebounds.
Jaime Palmer added seven points to go with 11 rebounds and six steals, Shaelyn Berguson notched five, Emma Palmer added three points and three assists, Elizabeth Kahl scored two and Hannah Bowens chipped in with one.
Paisley Nudd led CV with five points while Kailey Wells, MaKayla Vargeson and Abby Ackley had four points a piece.
Megan Wattles and Riley Walker both scored one.
Jaime Palmer was also named to the All-Tournament team along with CV’s Wells.
In the consolation game Wellsville beat NoPo 38-20. Marley Adams made the All-Tournament team for Wellsville with Madison Hoopes making it for NoPo.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT
Selinsgrove 53, Wyalusing 31
The Rams hung with the Seals for three quarters before the large school team pulled away in consolation game Saturday.
Selinsgrove led 18-12 after the first quarter and 25-14 at the half.
Wyalusing kept it a 14-point deficit after three but wasn’t able to mount a fourth quarter rally.
Callie Bennett had 14 points to lead the Rams with Hailey Jayne added seven points and four rebounds.
Madison Putnam added six points and eight rebounds with Catherine Brown scoring three points and nabbing four boards.
Laci Norton rounded out the scoring with one point.
GALETON TOURNAMENT
Bucktail 32, Galeton 30
A 12-7 third quarter run helped the Bucks rally from an 11-8 halftime deficit and eek out a championship game win over the Tigers.
Cara Parsell nearly had a double-double of nine points and 13 boards to lead the Tigers while Alli Macensky added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Jessie Evans had four points with Sandy Bliss and Olivia Rohrbaugh both netting two. Lauren Sauley added three points and nine boards.
Myka Poorman led the Bucks with 18 points.
MUNCY TOURNAMENT
Benton 48, Wellsboro 43
The Hornets couldn’t keep an early lead as they fell to the Tigers in the Muncy Tournament consolation game Saturday.
Wellsboro 11-6 after the first quarter but Benton knotted it up at 21-all at the half.
The Hornets regained a slight edge after the third, leading 31-29, but a 19-point fourth in favor of the Tigers helped them pull it out.
Cathryn Brought had 21 points to lead Wellsboro while Kiyah Boyce netted eight. Bailey Monks and Emma Brandenburg both scored four with Jordan Abernathy and Emma Coolidge each netting three.
Emily Lockard had 24 points to lead Benton.
