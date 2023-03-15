TULSA — Sullivan County grad Nate Higley is heading to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships this week.
Higley, a redshirt freshman at George Mason University, punched his ticket to nationals with an impressive performance at the MAC Championships where he finished as the runner-up at 149 pounds.
The former Griffin took down two ranked opponents in the MAC tournament to reach the finals. Higley dropped a 7-5 decision to two-time NCAA qualifier Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan in the title match.
Higley enters this week’s NCAA Division I tournament as the 26th seed at 149 pounds. He will face No. 7 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern in the first round.
The Sullivan County grad takes a 24-15 record in the NCAA tournament, which begins at noon on Thursday.
The first day of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will be broadcast live on ESPNU on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.