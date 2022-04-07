LAPORTE — The host Sullivan County Griffins scored 18 runs in the first inning on their way to a 24-5 win over Benton in softball action on Wednesday.
Chloe Burke led the way for Sullivan with a 3-for-3 night at the plate with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored.
Lorena Marquardt had two hits, two RBI and two runs for the Griffins, who also got two hits, including a double, two RBI and three runs from Kayla Fowler and Kaelyn Wettlaufer finished with one hit, two RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Sullivan County would also get a pair of RBI and two runs scored from Ava Dunham. Carly Rupert scored three times and Peyton Pretti had one RBI and scored twice.
Mallory Dickinson and Olivia Spako each had one RBI, while Karlee Wettlaufer and Ariana Krause scored once in the win.
Marquardt went two innings in the circle with five runs (four earned) on two hits and seven walks while striking out four.
Rupert went the final inning and scattered two hits while walking one and striking out one Benton hitter.
Sullivan County will visit Millville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.