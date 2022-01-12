LAPORTE — The Sullivan County boys basketball team’s fourth quarter comeback effort fell short in a 46-40 loss to South Williamsport on Tuesday night.
The game was back-and-forth all night. South Williamsport led 22-20 at halftime.
The Mountaineers scored 12 points in both the third and fourth quarters to seal the win, despite Sullivan County scoring 13 in the final quarter.
Lee Hablar scored a team-high 14 points for South Williamsport and Sequan Roberts scored 12 points.
Trey Higley and Bryon Fitzgerald each scored 12 points for Sullivan County.
The Griffins look to bounce back on Friday, traveling to face Bucktail on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
