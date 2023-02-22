LAPORTE — The second-seeded Sullivan County boys basketball team rolled to a 68-36 win over No. 7 Bucktail in the District IV Class A quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Sullivan County will now face No. 3 North Penn-Liberty — who earned a 51-50 win over Lourdes — in the semifinals this weekend.
Riley King led Sullivan with 18 points, while Trey Higley added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.
The Griffins would get 10 points apiece from Ben Carpenter and Conner Smithkors, who also had seven rebounds.
Maddox Bahr finished with eight points, while Tucker Blasi had four and James Romeo, Derrick Finnegan and Landon Baldwin all chipped in two.
