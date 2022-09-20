EAST TROY — The Sullivan County Griffins scored six goals in the first half and cruised home from there for an 8-0 win over the Troy Trojans in boys soccer action on Monday.
Rocky Finnegan, who finished with a hat trick, opened the scoring with a goal off an assist from Brock Wettlaufer.
Landon Baldwin took an assist from Finnegan and scored to make it 2-0 before Finnegan scored off a helper from Trey Higley.
Finnegan assisted on the next two goals with Riley King scoring on both occasions to make it 5-0.
Hunter O’Conner capped off the first-half scoring as he took a pass from Ben Carpenter and scored to make it a six-goal game.
In the second half, Finnegan scored on a penalty kick and King added the last tally to make it an 8-0 final.
Sullivan County, which improved to 4-1 with the win, outshot Troy 24-2 and led 7-2 in corner kicks.
Ethan Strain stopped both shots he saw for Sullivan, while Troy keeper Eli Randall stopped 16 shots in net.
TOWANDA – The Towanda Black Knights soccer fell 2-1 to Montgomery on Monday.
Towanda would jump out to an early lead in the first half, with Nate West netting a goal on an assist from Jack Wheaton, but Montgomery would use a two-goal second half to come away with the win.
Towanda racked up 26 shots on goal in the effort but were unable to grab their first win.
Towanda will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host the Troy Trojans at 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore 7, Towanda 0 (Saturday)
TOWANDA – The Towanda Black Knights fell to Jersey Shore by a score of 7-0 on Saturday.
Towanda fell behind 4-0 in the first half and would allow three more goals in the second to bring the score to its final count of 7-0.
Towanda would only record three shots on goal during the loss.
