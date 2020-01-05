Sullivan County got a double-double from Jessica King in their 64-11 win over CMVT in girls’ non-league hoops action Saturday.
King had 15 points, 10 boards, two blocks, seven steals and two assists and Sophia Springman had 14 points, six boards, a block, two steals and two assists.
Kassidy Beinlich had 13 points, three boards, six steals and four assists and Cassidy Skoranski had nine points, two steals and an assist.
Stella Harney had five points, a board, two steals and an assist and Angel Fitzgerald had three points, four steals and three assists.
Sammy Albright had three pints, three boards and three steals, Carly Rupert had two points, five boards and a steal and Ellie Springman had two rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Montgomery 53, CV 47
The Indians had four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough in the loss.
Makayla Vargeson had 13 points, Kaitlyn Streeter had 12 points and Abby Ackley and Paisley Nudd each had 10 points in the game. Kailey Wells finished with two points.
Addison 60, NP-Liberty 41
The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter when Addison out scored NPL 49-30 the rest of the way.
Eva Rice had nine points to lead the Lady Mounties while Kiersten Mitstifer netted eight.
Jaclyn Nelson scored six, Alexis Crowe notched four with Camryn Moyer, Ryann Upham and Bridgette Russell adding three points a piece.
Darby Stetter came away with two points and Meghan Collister rounded out the scoring with one.
Bella Benjamin led Addison with 14 points.
BOYS
South Williamsport 64, Canton 42
South jumped out to a 32-15 lead at the half on their way to the win.
Canton got 17 points from Ben Knapp and 12 from Isaiah Niemczyk in the game.
Zach Rentzel had six points, Cameron Bellows had four points, Caiden Williams had two points and Cooper Kitchen had one point for Canton in the game.
Cowanesque Valley 59, Montgomery 50
CV was down 18-11 after the first quarter but rallied for the non-league win Saturday.
They held the Raiders to four second quarter points to take a 25-22 halftime lead.
Then in the second half they out scored them 34-28 for the win.
Dustin VanZile led CV with 14 points while Owen Fitzwater (12 points) and Seth Huyler (10 points) were also in double figures.
Joel Heck netted nine, Ben Cooper scored eight, Daniel Freeman notched four with Joe Easton adding two points.
North Penn-Liberty 69, Addison 56
NPL was able to score 39 second half points to pull away for the non-league boys’ basketball win Saturday.
They were down 13-12 after the first quarter but held Addison to seven second quarter points to take a 30-20 halftime lead.
Duncan Zeafla had 23 points, five boards and four steals for NPL while Colton Litzelman added 13 points, eight boards, five steals and four assists.
Brandon Thompson added 12 points, eight boards and four blocks with Noah Spencer netting eight points to go with seven boards, five steals and four assists.
Koleton Roupp had seven points with Bryan Bogaczyk scoring three. Derek Litzelman came away with two points as Kevin Alexander scored one.
