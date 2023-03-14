HERSHEY — Sullivan County’s Colton Wade put together an impressive sophomore season on the mat and it ended with him on the podium inside the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday.
Wade closed out his second high school season with a seventh-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
A year after going 0-2 at the state tournament, Wade was thrilled to walk away from the Giant Center with a medal around his neck.
“It felt amazing. I don’t know, just knowing that all the hard work I put in all through the season finally paid off. Last year I put in the work and went 0-2, the nerves got me, and this year it showed (that hard work does pay off),” said Wade, who also won his second straight sectional, district and regional titles this season.
The Sullivan County standout faced off with United’s Josef Garshnick in the 114-pound seventh-place match on Saturday afternoon.
The two would battle through a scoreless first period before Wade took down to start the second.
Unfortunately for Wade, he was unable to escape Garshnick’s grasp and was held down the entire two minutes.
That left Wade two choices — let Garshnick up and look for a match-winning takedown or return the favor and put on a tough ride of his own.
Wade chose the latter and would ride Garshnick for the entire two minutes, but he was unable to get a turn for match-winning back points.
“I honestly wasn’t so sure if I was going to win the match after not getting out on bottom ... I just knew I had to ride him tough or I was going to cut him. I decided to ride him. (We) went about a minute, he wasn’t doing anything and I finished the rideout,” Wade said.
The two grapplers went into sudden victory, and this time Wade was able to get points on the board with a blast double leg takedown to secure a 2-0 win.
“That was huge. That was a focus for that match. I told him only four guys for each weight class end their season on a win and you can be one of them,” said Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury. “Seeing him blast through that guy with a double leg ... it wasn’t an easy shot, he kind of got sprawled out and it was a second effort kind of thing, but it was great to see him drive through and get that double leg to win the match. It was certainly a powerful moment for him, and I’m sure he’ll remember that going into next year.”
It was the second time in the state tournament where Wade needed a big ride to give himself a chance to win. In the blood round, the Griffin wrestler rode out Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal to earn a 1-0 win and secure himself a state medal.
“It was good to see him have a gritty ride on top with the Sentipal match and the seventh-eighth match for sure,” said Hembury.
Both Hembury and Wade understand how important it is down in Hershey to be strong in the top position.
“I’ve always been, I wouldn’t say a hammer on top, but I’ve been pretty good on top. At the state level last year I was getting sloppy with my legs and it showed (with me) going 0-2,” Wade said. “This year, I really (tried to improve my legs) and it worked. I rode some of the top-ranked kids in the state out ... My goal is to be able to turn those kids (next year).”
Hembury said the next step in Wade’s progression on top is getting more back points from that position.
“He’s pretty strong on top with riding legs and controlling guys. He wasn’t able to turn that many guys down there at Hershey, but they’re at Hershey for a reason. It’s something he’s certainly really works on a lot (with) the top game. In order to survive in Pennsylvania you do have to know how to ride on top. It’s certainly a focus of his. Hopefully next year it will translate to a little more turns on top,” Hembury said.
Wade has already turned the page to next season as he was working out with the Buffalo Valley wrestling club in Milton just two days after securing his first state medal.
Hembury believes Wade will continue to improve as he works towards his ultimate goal.
“Seeing him progress through these past two years, there’s definitely been big jumps and overall progression for Colton as a wrestler. I think he’s happy with the seventh-place medal but he also recognizes that he certainly could have been higher on that podium this year,” Hembury said. “That was a conversation we had after the fact. If they wrestled that tournament again next weekend, I think he could certainly work his way up that podium. It is what it is and now he’s focused ... and he was wrestling tonight (Monday). He’s definitely hungry, and I think we’re going to see another level up next season.”
Wade, who will be competing at high school nationals in Virginia Beach later this month, is focused on finishing the job next year in Hershey.
“Win it,” Wade said of his goal next season. “Two days after (the) state tournament I’m already back at practice. I’ll be doing a lot of summer wrestling and just constantly thinking what it’s going to feel like to be on top of the podium.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.