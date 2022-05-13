LaPORTE — In second of two back-to-back games against Sullivan County, Sayre was able to stay with the Griffins but not get past them.
Their team down by a run, Sullivan County’s Ava Dunham and Chloe Burke led off the bottom of the seventh by reaching base on errors. Once they were there, they stole their way to second and third, from where they would score the tying and winning runs.
Sayre led 5-3 in the top of the third before giving up six runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Redskins kept chopping, though and took a 14-13 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Sayre rapped out 12 hits led by Aliyah Rawlings, who had three singles, three RBI and a run; and Abby McGaughey, who had three singles, three runs and one RBI.
Raegan Parrish added two singles, two RBI and two runs; and Olivia Corbin chipped in with two singles and a run.
Also for Sayre, Maddie Smith belted a double and ended up with one RBI and four runs scored; Mercedez Haggerty had a single; Makenna Garrison chipped in two runs; and Mazlin VanDuzer added a run.
Parrish started in the circle for Sayre, logging five walks and one strikeout. Only five of the nine runs she allowed were earned. Corbin finished up, fanning one and walking one with three earned runs in three-plus innings.
Burke had a triple and two singles, four runs and one RBI; and Carly Rupert had three singles with a run and one RBI for Sullivan County.
Lorena Marquardt had two doubles, three runs and two RBI; Brianna Bottiglieri had two singles, two RBI and two runs; Dunham had a single and two runs; Kaelyn Wettlaufer had a double and a run and an RBI; Kayla Fowler and Amber Kelly had a single and RBI each; and Karlee Wettlaufer scored a run.
Marquardt went the distance in the circle striking out seven and walking six. Two of the runs she allowed were earned.
Sullivan County is set to play two against Neumann Regional on Tuesday. Sayre will visit Galeton on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.