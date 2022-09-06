LAPORTE — The Sullivan County boys soccer squad rolled to a 4-1 win over visiting Troy on Saturday morning.
Sullivan County led 3-0 at halftime and held on for the win from there as both sides scored once in the second half.
Riley King and Hunter O’Conner scored two goals each to lead Sullivan County.
Troy’s lone goal came from Hart Houseknecht.
Ethan Cole stopped 11 shots in net for the Trojans.
Sullivan County led 14-3 in shots on goal, while Troy held a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Athens boys go 0-2 at Montoursville tourney
MONTOURSVILLE — The Athens boys soccer squad went 0-2 on Saturday at the Burke Tournament in Montoursville.
The Wildcats dropped their opener by a 2-1 margin to host Montoursville.
In that contest, Brayden Post would score in the second half as he provided the lone Wildcat goal.
The game would be scoreless at halftime, but Montoursville doubled up Athens in the second half to secure the victory.
Montoursville had a 9-2 edge in shots on goal and had an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Athens senior Grant Liechty stopped eight shots in goal during the low-scoring contest.
In their consolation game, Athens was unable to get any offense going as the Wildcats dropped a 2-0 decision to Benton.
Once again, both of the goals the Wildcats gave up — including one on a penalty kick — came in the second half against Benton.
Benton led 9-1 in shots on goal and 10-2 in corner kicks.
Liechty had seven saves in the game for the Wildcats.
