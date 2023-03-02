Sullivan County wins District IV title

The Sullivan County boys basketball team captured the 2023 District IV Class A championship on Wednesday night.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

MONTOURSVILLE — For the second time in school history, the Sullivan County Griffins are District IV champions.

The Sullivan County boys basketball team put together an impressive performance in the Class A finals on Wednesday as they picked up a 52-41 win over Northumberland Christian in front of a packed house at Montoursville High School.