Sullivan County wins District IV title

MONTOURSVILLE — For the second time in school history, the Sullivan County Griffins are District IV champions.
The Sullivan County boys basketball team put together an impressive performance in the Class A finals on Wednesday as they picked up a 52-41 win over Northumberland Christian in front of a packed house at Montoursville High School.
The Griffins trailed 8-4 early in the D4 title game before going on an 8-0 run to end the period up 12-8.
Sullivan County outscored Northumberland 13-10 in the second quarter to take a 25-18 lead into the break.
Scoring slowed in the third quarter, but the Griffins were still able to outpace the Warriors 9-4 to increase their lead to 34-22 heading into the fourth.
In the final quarter, Northumberland was able to get within single digits multiple times, but the Griffins always had an answer as they pulled away for the win and the District IV Class A title.
Ben Carpenter led Sullivan County with 18 points, while Riley King finished with 16 points.
Also for the Griffins, Trey Higley added eight points, Maddox Bahr had five points and Derrick Finnegan chipped in four.
Luke Snyder led Northumberland with 19 points.
Editor’s Note: Look for complete coverage of Sullivan County’s big win in Friday’s Daily Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.