Sullivan County’s Jessica King continues to make history for the Griffins basketball team.
She became the first player in school history to record 1,000 career rebounds this year.
She also added her 1,000th career point, becoming the only player in school history to reach both milestones.
Now, she adds one more big accomplishment to her resume as she is the first girl in school history to earn first-team all-state honors.
King was a double-double waiting to happen and she averaged double digits in points and rebounds this year.
The 6-foot, 1-inch Griffins senior averaged 16.7 points a game.
The player of the year in Class A was Maliah Magestro of Kennedy Katholic, who scored 26.7 points a game this year and the rest of the first team was Abby Gatesman of North Clarion; Paige Mott of Abington Friends and Alexis Robinson of Rochester.
Another District 4 athlete, Emily Lockard of Benton, earned third-team honors. The 6-foot junior averaged 19 points a game this year.
The coach of the year was Jim Roman of Jenkintown.
