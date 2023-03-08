Sullivan County's Wade confident heading into second state tournament

HERSHEY — Last year, Colton Wade burst onto the Pennsylvania High School wrestling scene by winning the North Section, District IV and Northeast Regional titles as a freshman for Sullivan County High School.
Wade then made the trip to Hershey with dreams of getting onto the podium. Unfortunately for the Griffin wrestler, that did not happen as he found out how tough the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships can be.
“I hit the arena (last year) and was a little overwhelmed I guess. I didn’t do well, went 0-2,” Wade said after winning his second straight regional title last weekend in Williamsport.
Wade, who once again captured all three postseason titles on the Road to Hershey, is looking to gain some redemption this time around.
“(I’m hoping to) change it this year — and hopefully make the finals,” said Wade, who is ranked 10th in the state at 114 pounds.
Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury believes his mindset is better as he heads to his second state tournament.
“I think he’s a little more confident this year. That’s the tough part of this sport — to teach the mental and the confidence and the self belief for these kids. I’m hoping that the first year jitters are out of him. I’m pretty confident they are,” Hembury said.
Hembury believes Wade has put in the work to become a better wrestler this year.
“He seems more confident. He’s training harder, and overall he seems like he’s a strong wrestler this year. I’m hoping that he keeps it rolling here and takes it one period at a time, one position at a time, one match at a time (at states),” Hembury said.
Wade understands that in order to make some noise in the Giant Center this week he needs to push the pace.
“(I have to) make it my match and don’t wrestle their match. Make sure I’m the aggressor and scoring points,” he said.
Wade believes if he can do that, he can reach the top of the podium on Saturday afternoon.
“When I wrestled last year, I let those guys control the match. This time I want to go down and control the matches — and win states,” Wade said.
