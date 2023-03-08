Sullivan County's Wade confident heading into second state tournament

Sullivan County’s Colton Wade holds a giant Hershey’s bar on top of the podium at regionals.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

HERSHEY — Last year, Colton Wade burst onto the Pennsylvania High School wrestling scene by winning the North Section, District IV and Northeast Regional titles as a freshman for Sullivan County High School.

Wade then made the trip to Hershey with dreams of getting onto the podium. Unfortunately for the Griffin wrestler, that did not happen as he found out how tough the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships can be.