LAPORTE — Sullivan County fell in District IV Duals action Wednesday.
Lewisburg pulled away for a 57-15 win in the Griffin’s first home duals match.
The first time hosts got off to a good start as Herm Harney pinned Lewisburg’s Ronny Lentz in 1:05 to give the Griffins a 6-0 lead.
The Green Dragons then won the next eight weights, seven of them by fall or forfeit.
The 182 pound match was the only one that wasn’t as Lewisburg’s Aaron Strooser edged out Noah Phillips 6-5.
Ramon Aksener (195), Dakota Snyder (220), Grant Adams (285), Kaiden Wagner (106) and Thomas Lyms (120) earned falls.
Collin Adams (113) and Gavin Sheriff (126) scored forfeits.
Sullivan’s Nathan Higley (132) pinned Lewisburg’s Justin Gessner in 2:28 to stop the Dragons’ streak.
Lewisburg’s Bobby Sena (138) scored a forfeit after that.
At 145 Sullivan’s Colton Ammerman decisioned Logan Bartlett 5-4.
The final two weights were decisions for Lewisburg. Austin Ruhl (152) topped Jacoby Fitzgerald 9-6 and Broghan Persun (160) edged out Colton Pretti 7-3.
Lewisburg moves on to the quarterfinals at Milton Saturday while Sullivan hosts Sugar Valley Rural Charter and Troy during the afternoon.
