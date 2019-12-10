A 3-pointer at the buzzer propelled Lourdes past Sullivan County 41-40 in non-league girls’ basketball action Monday.
Katie Sandri hit the game winner for Lourdes.
The Lady Griffins had a 24-19 lead at the half but Lourdes out scored them 14-6 in the third to take a 33-30 advantage.
In the fourth Sullivan held Lourdes to just eight points — six of them two 3-pointers by Sandri — and took a 2-point lead before the late dagger.
Jessica King and Sophia Springman led the Griffins with 25 of their 40 points.
Springman had 15 points and eight boards while King had a double-double of 10 points and 13 boards to go with nine steals, five assists and three blocks.
Kassidy Beinlich had seven points, five boards and three steals, Stella Harney had five points, three boards and two steals and Cassidy Skoranaki added three points.
Sandri led all scorers with 16 points.
Waverly 63, Notre Dame 59
The Wolverines rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to pull out the IAC girls’ basketball win Monday.
The Lady Crusaders led 37-27 at the half but a 19-13 run in the third for Waverly cut it to 50-46.
The Wolverines then held Notre Dame to nine fourth quarter points to nab the win.
Sidney Tomasso led Waverly with 18 points as Kennedy Westbrook netted 17.
Morgan Adams scored 12, Paige Lewis netted nine and Gianna Picco added seven.
Madison Watts led Waverly with 22 points as Taylor VanDine (19 points) and Kahlia Rivera (11 points) also got in double figures.
Kathryn Gough netted four, Ana Marie Milazzo scored two and Ellie Mustico added one.
Montgomery 44, Troy 17
The Lady Trojans fell in season opener on Monday.
“We played well for our first game playing without a couple key bigs,” said Troy coach Brian Burchard. “I am proud of our effort and the fact that they played aggressive and took their open shots.”
Sydney Taylor and Hannah Zimmerman each had five points to lead Troy. Taylor added four boards and four steals while Zimmerman nabbed three steals.
Macy Vroman had four points, six boards and three steals, Madison Vargas netted two points to go with seven rebounds and Rachel Kingsley had a point with six boards and three steals.
Also for Troy Makenna Matthews had three boards, three assists and two steals.
Troy will host Canton on Friday.
