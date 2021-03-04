The Sullivan County girls advanced in the District 4, Class A playoffs with a 53-32 win over St. John Neumann on Wednesday.
Sophia Springman had 17 points, 11 boards, four assists and two steals for the Griffins and Ellie Springman had 15 points, nine boards, five steals and four assists.
Olivia Harney had 10 points, a steal, an assist and a blocked shot and Bethany Beinlich had nine points, six boards, six steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Sam Albright had two points, seven boards, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot and Anna Springman had two rebounds and two steals in the game.
