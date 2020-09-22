SAYRE — The Sullivan County Griffins trailed the homestanding Redskins 2-1 at the half.
That’s when Sullivan scored four second-half goals to pick up a 5-2 win.
Bethany Beinlich had a four-goal game and Sophie Springman had a goal in the game for the Griffins.
Kendra Merrill had both Sayre goals and Caprice Haney had an assist in the game.
Sullivan County had 27 shots and three corner kicks and Sayre had seven shots and four corner kicks.
Adrianna Barnhart had 13 saves for Sayre and Mallory Dickenson had one save for Sullivan County.
NPM 1, Williamson 1, 2 OT
Haley Warner scored 4:53 into the game off Maddison’s Millard’s throw in, but NP-Mansfield tied things at 44:06 when Aleiah Jackson scored off a Kiersten Mitstifer assist
From there it was all defense as NPM had 17 shots and nine corners and Williamson had 15 shots and six corners.
Tierney Patterson had 14 saves for NP-Mansfield and Abby Ackley had 16 for Williamson.
