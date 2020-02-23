It looked like in the third quarter the Sullivan County Girls’ Basketball team had finally found their groove in the third quarter in the Girls’ Class A Semifinal at Montoursville Saturday. Keyed by a gutty effort from Sophia Springman, who was battling significant illness all week, they took a 30-26 lead into the fourth after trailing 22-17 into halftime on a Cassidy Skorkansi three pointer. In the end Millville notched the win, 37-34.
“We started to get back in transition and defend better,” said Kurt Parrish. “We slowed the game down to play at our pace which is huge because they wanted to run and play fast.”
The key to playing fast for Millville was lead guard Alexa Rine. Rine played with umbelievable energy and her first half was what gave Millville the lead. Her speed and aggressiveness gave Sullivan fits early on. Her 11 points and four steals in the first half does not begin to explain her impact.
Still, though, after a good third quarter, even with Sullivan County 1000 point 1000 rebound scorer Jess King not having her best game, they were in position to win.
It wasn’t meant to be.
After a back and forth final quarter, Rine made her best play of the game when she needed it the most, as she created a layup for a teammate facing heavy pressure, putting Millville up three in the final minute of the game.
“I see the floor well,” said Rine after the game, making a ballet pose trying to hold ice on her knee and ankle simultaneously after the game. “I saw her open and found her. Our goal all year was to beat Sullivan and we beat them in the league and we knew we’d be in for a dogfight tonight.”
“She’s a Warrior,” Millville Gaffer Chad Weatherill said about Rye after the game. “She’s playing through a lot of pain but you can’t see it. She’s flying around out there. That’s what a warrior is.
Still, Sullivan would get one last good look. Trailing 37-34 with under 20 seconds left they’d get the ball back. King got a great look from the left wing, but her shot barely missed, and Millville rebounded and ran the last few seconds off to advance to the district title. They will face Northumberland Christian in the finals.
For Sullivan, Sam Albright led the way for Sullivan with 10 points. Sullivan County will face Northeast Bradford in the third place game. All four teams have qualified for states.
