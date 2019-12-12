The Sullivan County girls’ basketball team rolled to a 60-16 win over Montgomery on Wednesday night.
The Griffins got 20 points, four boards, four steals and an assist from Kassidy Beinlich, while Sophia Springman had 19 points, five boards, four steals and two assists.
Stella Harney had 12 points and three steals and Sammy Albright had four points, six boards, while Jessica King had two points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, a steal and five assists.
Cassidy Beinlich had two points and a steal and Carly Rupert had a point, two boards and three steals, while Ellie Springman had two rebounds.
Wellsboro 48, Sayre 31
Emma Coolidge and Cathryn Brought each had 10 points to lead the Hornets in the win.
Kiyah Boyce and Bailey Monks had eight points each and Abbye Cavanaugh had six points.
Jordan Abernathy had four points and Emma Brandenburg had two points for the Hornets.
Abernathy had three boards, a steal and an assist and Brought had four assists, six boards and two steals.
Coolidge had three steals and seven boards and Monks had three steals and six rebounds.
Sarah Mosher had two boards, five assists and three steals and Boyce had three steals and four boards.
Brandenburg had four boards and an assist and Cavanaugh had an assist and a rebound.
Emily Sutryk led Sayre with 17 points and Gabbi Randall had 12, while Madi Wilson had two points.
Sutryk had six steals and three assists, with two blocks and six boards and Randall had 11 rebounds, a block, two steals and an assist.
Maddie LaManna had two assists and a rebound and Wilson had three boards., while Gabby Shaw had three steals, an assist, two blocks and a rebound.
