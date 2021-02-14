On Friday night the Sullivan County Griffins dropped a heartbreaker to Northeast Bradford by a point.
They came right back the next afternoon with their biggest win of the year, topping previously unbeaten Towanda 65-30.
Sophia Springman had a career-high 30 points, along with nine boards and two assists, while Bethany Beinlich had a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Beinlich had seven assists, five steals and she blocked three shots.
Olivia Harney had nine points and a rebound and two steals, while Kassidy Beinlich had four points, two rebounds, seven steals and seven assists in the game.
Sam Albright had two points, four rebounds and two steals and Ellie Springman and Stella Harney each had two points.
Ally Hurley had seven points and Porschia Bennett had six for Towanda.
Erin Barrett, Gracie Schoonover and Paige Manchester all had four points, while Bella Hurley had three and Aziza Ismailova had two points.
Sullivan won the JV game 41-34. Stella Harney led Sullivan with 12 points and Ismailova led Towanda with 10.
Waverly 59, Horseheads 53
HORSEHEADS — The Wolverines improved to 3-0 with a road win on Saturday.
The Wolverines led by five at the half, and stretched the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, before Horseheads fought back.
The Blue Raiders were within three, but a missed three-point shot and 5-for-6 free throw shooting by Sidney Tomasso in the final quarter helped Waverly seal the win.
“It feels really nice,” Tomasso said. “I think our team for the amount of time we had to get ready we have been playing really well and making sure we are all playing together and working hard. So, I’m glad we got this win.”
Tomasso had 23 points to lead Waverly and Gabby Picco finished with a career-high 19 points.
Kennedy Westbrook had 10 points to lead the Wolverines and Peyton Shaw had three points, while Paige Robinson had two points.
Lourden Benjamin and Addison Westbrook each had a point in the game.
Maddie Johnson led Horseheads with 10 points and Jenna Granger and Emma Romanski had nine points each.
With no postseason this year, games against bigger schools like Horseheads become playoff-type games.
“I am just glad we are being able to play,” Tomasso said. “It sucks we can’t have sectionals and IAC’s so we are working hard to get these game wins, it’s big for me.”
It was fun for the Wolverines to be in a big game.
“It was super exciting today and definitely a little stressful because we haven’t played this tough of a game since last year, but we pulled it together and did well.”
Saturday’s game was a big different being in a big field house, that has a lot of open space behind the baskets, and no fans.
“Coming in here I didn’t even know we were playing in the field house honestly, so when we were warming up I was telling everyone to get your shots in because the depth is a lot different than a normal gym in here.”
Troy 40, Canton 17
Rachel Kingsley had 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Sydney Taylor had 11 points, five boards and four steals, Hannah Zimmerman had eight points and a rebound and Katie Lackey had six points and three rebounds.
Chloe Swain and Olivia Call each had a point for Troy.
Emmie Tymeson had eight points to lead Canton and Aislyn Wiliams had five points, while Courtney Weiskopff and Reagan Kelley each had two points.
Troy won the JV game 33-19.
Corning 35, Notre Dame 21
Khalia Rivera led the Crusaders with 10 points in the loss.
Maddy Watts had five points and Izzy Griffin had three points.
Shannon Maloney had two points and Ellie Mustico finished with a point.
