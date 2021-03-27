Sullivan County graduate Ron Insinger got the signature moment in his coaching career as he led Loyalsock to a state title win on Saturday, as the Lancers beat Brookville 75-53.
Insinger, the state’s all-time wins leader as a coach, now has helped the Lancers get their first state title.
Loyalsock jumped out to a 25-13 lead after one quarter on their way to the victory.
Dom Jennings led Loyalsock with 21 points and Idris Ali and Eli Gair had 16 points each in the game.
Saraj Ali had 14 points for Loyalsock, Julian Wilson had four points and Sean Jensen and Grayson Watkins had two points each.
Jace Miner and Griffin Ruhlman had 19 points each to lead Brookville to the victory.
