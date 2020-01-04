LAPORTE — Sullivan County held tough with St. John Neumann but ultimately fell short, falling 83-78 in Mid-Penn boys’ basketball action Friday.
Neumann jumped out to a 24-14 first quarter lead but Sullivan out scored them in the second to cut it to 43-36 at the half.
Both teams eclipsed 20 points in the third quarter but Neumann had a 10-point lead, going up 66-56.
A 22-point fourth quarter by the Griffins in the fourth, thanks to nine points from Jalen Thomas, brought them back but it wasn’t enough to over come the deficit.
Sam Carpenter had a season high 28 points to lead Sullivan while Thomas added 21 points and six steals.
Justin Metzger finished with 11 points as Jesse Williams added nine points and eight boards.
Alex Schweiter finished with four points, six boards and five steals, Omar Rubio netted three and Riley King came away with two.
Davion Hill had 34 points to lead Neumann with Josiah Reid scoring 17 and David Hill finishing with 15.
Sullivan won the JV game 37-22 as King netted nine points.
The Griffins host Muncy next Tuesday.
Montoursville 73, NP-Mansfield 52
Down just 32-28 at the half the Tigers couldn’t hold in non-league boys’ basketball action Friday.
Montoursville came out of the break to score 32 third quarter points to pull away.
Curtis Craig had 15 points to lead NPM as Jacob Evans notched 11. Dominic Garverick scored nine, Logan Tokarz added eight, Seth Nelson notched four, Sam Lawrence finished with three points and Alex Stein rounded things out with two points.
Hunter Shearer led the Warriors with 21 points.
