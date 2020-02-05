Sullivan County’s Jessica King earned her 1,000th career rebound in a 46-32 win over Muncy in Mid-Penn girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
King needed 13 boards coming in and finished with 15 to go with 19 points, four blocks and three steals.
Sophia Springman also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Kassidy Beinlich had 11 points and five boards.
Cassidy Skoranski netted four points as Sammy Albright finished with two points.
Sullivan hosts Millville on Friday with a 7 p.m. start.
Coudersport 47, Wellsboro 23
Cathryn Brought had 10 points to lead the Hornets in the non-league girls’ basketball loss.
Emma Coolidge netted seven points, Jordyn Abernathy notched four and Bailey Monks came away with two points.
