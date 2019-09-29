TOWANDA — The Sullivan County boys’ soccer team topped Towanda 13-0 with Trace Neary scoring four goals.
The scoring started with a goal off a penalty kick from Neary with 24:12 left in the first half. Neary following up with another goal off a penalty kick with 22:38 left in half.
Nate Higley scored two goals of his own for Sullivan at 19:37 and 18:19.
A goal from Bryon Fitzgerald at 17:24 would follow before Neary’s third goal at 14:12.
Rocky Finnegan added two goals of his own back to back at 13:08 and 5:11 to wrap up first half scoring 8-0.
Within just 30 seconds of the second half, Jordan Williams scored a goal off an assist from Yasler Montero-Salas.
Neary scored his fourth goal with 35:25 left in the second.
Montero-Salas then scored a goal of his own off an assist from Rocky Finnegan with 33:25 left in the half.
Riley King finished up the scoring with two goals at 1:43 and 0:43 in the second half ending the game 13-0.
Sullivan led shots on goal with 28 while Towanda had five. Sullivan had two penalty kicks and five saves. Owen Schweitzer had two of the team’s saves and Sam Carpenter had three.
Towanda’s Cody Griffeth had 14 saves.
“I was really proud of my players play for the first 24 minutes of the game,” said Towanda coach Jon Sayre. “They played hard and fast and moved the ball well. However, we just got behind too much again and fell back into bad play. I am still proud of them and we are learning together. I think we learned a lot in this game to build on and as always we have to stay positive. I still feel my team can win a few games. Just like in life, you have to keep working toward the goal of being a better person and in our case a better team.”
Wellsboro 5, Coudersport 0
The Hornets had 19 corner kicks as they picked up the non-league boys’ soccer win Saturday.
Owen Richardson had the first two goals, one off a Will Poirier assist and the other off an Alvaro Garza-Seijo helper.
In the second half Kaeden Mann scored off a Dustin Benedict assist, followed by Jack Poirier scoring on a Will Poirier helper.
Will Poirier then nabbed the final goal.
Wellsboro out shot Coudersport 28-5 as Ethan Ryan stopped five shots to get the shutout.
Elmira 7, Waverly 0
Noah Sperduto had a hat trick as Elmira picked up the non-league boys’ soccer win Saturday.
“We knew we couldn’t play toe to toe with them, our strategy was to stack 10 bodies in front of the ball and when we won it send it over the top to our striker,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “We hoped we could create some quick transition opportunities and win free kicks and throw ins on their end. We made a couple costly errors right in front of our goal and Elmira made us pay, and their striker Noah Sperduto was a handful, my defense tried really hard to close him down but if he had any space at all it was quickly off his foot and headed for goal. Overall really pleased with how we managed this game and were able to hold them to only one goal in the second half. This Waverly team is scrappy, and they play a full 80 minutes, they have tons of grit, and wheelbarrow loads of heart. Proud of them today and every day.”
Elmira out shot Waverly 22-1 and had a 3-0 edge in corners.
Waverly goalie Cameron McIsaac made 16 saves.
Williamson 3, NoPo 1
The Panthers were defeated by the Warriors on Saturday afternoon. Williamson was able to find the net three times in the first half against Northern Potter. Scoring for the Warriors was Sam Cummings off an indirect at 5:30. Brennan Bolt was able to find the net two more times in the first half rounding out the scoring for Williamson at 13 minutes and finally at the 39-minute mark.
The Panthers, not to be outdone, had an answer for one goal when Ryan Langworthy was able to score at 22 minutes with the assist by AJ Lehman. Goalkeeper Patrick Lehman and the Panthers’ defense consisting of AJ Lehman, Zach Wright, Rylee Copp, Ben Torrey and Christian Fuller were able to keep Williamson off the board for 40 plus minutes after a red card was issued and the Panthers were forced to play a man down.
