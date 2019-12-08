Sullivan pulled away from Troy to win their tournament title as NPL and Canton also picked up tourney championships.
Sayre earned another win to start the year 2-0 while Wellsboro got the better of their rival NPM in the Loyalsock consolation game.
SULLIVAN COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Sullivan County 59, Troy 45
LAPORTE — The Griffins out scored Troy 25-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away for their tournament title Saturday.
Sullivan led 15-9 after the first quarter but the Trojans cut into the deficit before the half to 29-25. They were nip and tuck through the third quarter before Sullivan’s big fourth.
Sam Carpenter had 18 points, seven boards, three assists and four steals to lead the Griffins and was named the tournament MVP.
Jesse Williams added 15 points and five boards while Justin Metzger, who was also named to the All-Tournament team, netted 10 with five rebounds.
Alex Schweitzer had seven points and three steals, Omar Rubio notched four points as Garhett Parrish fiinshed with one.
Ty Barrett led Troy with 17 points while Mason Imbt and Isaiah Rinebolt had six points a piece.
Robert Rogers finished with five, Caleb Binford netted four, Ethan VanNoy and Nick Williams had three points each and Dom Ayers rounded out the scoring with one.
Barrett and Imbt were named to the All-Tournament team.
Sullivan County coach Glenn Vaughan pointed out Schweitzer’s defense on Barrett, Troy’s leading scorer, as ‘phenomenal’ and a big key to their success.
In the JV game Sullivan won 42-36 over Troy.
Trey Powell led the Griffins with 14 points while Zeb Oldroyd scored 13 for Troy.
The Griffins travel to CMVT Tuesday.
KYLE LYNN TOURNAMENT
North Penn-Liberty 46, NEB 44
A 22-point fourth quarter by the Mountaineers propelled them to the Kyle Lynn Tournament title Saturday.
NEB led 33-24 after three quarters but NPL’s Colton Litzelman and Bryan Bogaczyk combined for 15 points in the final frame to rally the Mounties to the win and title.
Litzleman finished with 10 points to lead NPL while Duncan Zeafla added nine. Bogaczyk notched seven, Noah Spencer and Koleton Roupp each netted six as Sam Shedden and Kevin Alexander had three points a piece.
Brandon Thompson rounded out the scoring with two.
Nick Marino led NEB with 11 points while Lucas Crown netted 10 to with eight rebounds and four steals.
Andy Crown notched eight points and 11 boards as Tony Bisignano and Clayton Connor both scored six. Logan Mullen rounded out their scorers with three.
NPL won the JV game 32-22 as well.
Derek Litzelman had 11 for the Mounties while Sam Abell netted 11 for the Panthers.
GALETON TOURNAMENT
Canton 60, Williamson 37
Canton used big runs in the second and fourth quarters to pick up the Galeton Tournament boys’ title Saturday.
Canton led 8-5 after the opening quarter then out scored Williamson 18-5 in the second to take a 26-10 lead at the half.
Williamson struck back in the third, out scoring Canton 17-15 to stay within striking distance. However, a 19-point fourth quarter by Canton put the game away.
Caiden Williams had 12 points to lead Canton with Isaiah Niemczyk and Ben Knapp both netting 11.
Evan Landis finished with seven, Cooper Kitchen had five, Joel Schoonover added four, Reese Allen and Zach Rentzel both scored three as Conner Foust and Tyler Jannone each had two points.
Kolby Allen had 15 points to lead Williamson while Brennan Bolt netted 11. Carter Strange added eight and Owen Gontarz finished with three.
5th ANNUAL SUSQUEHANNA/BRADFORD COUNTY CHALLENGE
Sayre 61, Susquehanna 53
After finding themselves down 16-15 after the first quarter the Redskis out scored Susquehanna 46-37 the rest of the way to pick up the boys’ basketball win.
Sayre goes 2-0 for the showcase this year.
Corbin Brown continued his strong play, going for 20 points, nine boards and three steals to lead the Redskins while Matt Lane had 12 points, five assists and five steals.
Connor Young finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Dom Fabbri and Zach Moore had six points a piece. Fabbri also had three assists, four boards, three steals and two blocks as Moore handed out three assists as well.
Zach Belles and Brayden Horton had four points each with Horton nabbing four boards. Luke Horton finished up with two points and two steals.
LOYALSOCK TOURNAMENT
Wellsboro 58, NP-Mansfield 54
The two took their rivalry on the road with the Hornets eeking out a consolation game victory Saturday.
After taking a 9-7 first quarter lead Wellsboro extended their advantage to 28-21 at the half as Joe Grab netted eight points himself for the Hornets.
A 20-point third quarter by the Tigers put them on top 41-38 going into the final frame.
In the fourth Grab netted seven and got some help from Ty Morral, who scored all nine of his points in the fourth, to rally for the win.
Grab finished with 26 points, six boards and five assists while Darryn Callahan netted nine to go with nine boards and three assists. Liam Manning scored eight to go with eight rebounds as Carson Davis added six points.
Isaac Keane chipped in with four boards and four assists.
It was a balanced effort for the Tigers as Alex Stein and Curtis Craig each had 12 points, Jacob Evans notched 11 and Logan Tokarz scored 10.
Dominic Garverick added six and Nolan Frederick had three.
