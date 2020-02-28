Sullivan County Boys’ Head Coach Glenn Vaughn said it took his players awhile to recover from their two-point heartbreaking semifinal loss to St. John Neumann on Saturday.
“Even in our Monday practice, guys were still heartbroken,” he said. “We were worn down physically and emotionally after that game.”
They found themselves in a similar type of dogfight Thursday Night at the Troy Commons building as they took on North Penn Liberty for Single A Boys Bronze, as well as state seeding. This time, Sullivan County came out on top as guard Alex Schweitzer hit the game winning, go-ahead three pointer from the corner with 4.5 seconds remaining to give them a 45-42 lead.
“We ran a play that we practice all the time,” said Vaughn. “We practice that play the night before every game and basically it comes down to our point guard getting a drive off a screen and making the right read and he did that tonight.”
Schweitzer was probably the last option on the play, as most teams would focus on either Jesse Thompson, Justin Metzger, or Sam Carpenter in that situation but Carpenter made the right read, finding Schweitzer fading to the corner, and Schweitzer knocked it down.
It was part of a back and forth fourth quarter. After going into half trailing 20-19, Sullivan County got a 32-25 lead midway through the third quarter. But, after Colton Litzelman and Noah Spencer baskets, the Griffins found themselves trailing by four late in the fourth quarter. A three by Metzger, who made the game tying three on Saturday against St. John Neumann made it a one point game. Then, after NPL split a pair of foul shots and Sullivan had an empty possession, Jalen Thomas made the defensive play of the game and with 55 seconds left he stole an outlet pass and drew a foul, then calmly stepped to the charity stripe and knocked down both ends of the one-and-one to tie the game at 42.
Then, Sullivan forced another turnover, this time it was Schweitzer and he too was fouled. With a chance to put his team ahead with 30 seconds to go, Schweitzer missed the front end of the one-and-one short. Sullivan then forced one final turnover when the Mounties were called for a backcourt violation with 19 seconds to go, a call that was very close.
It was time for Schweitzer’s heroics. When his shot went in from the right corner, the crowd went into pandemonium and the whistle of the referee giving NPL a timeout went unheard as a shot from past half court clanged off the rim.
But, NPL had indeed used a timeout and the officials decided to give them 4.5 seconds. Needing the length of the court, Mountie point guard Noah Spencer got up a good look at a 23 footer but it hit the rim and came off.
“Tonight showed the heart of this team,” said Vaughn.
The Griffins were led by Carpenter’s 18 and Metzger’s 11. The Mounties were led by Brandon Thompson’s 14 and Noah Spencer’s 10.
Both teams will play in the PIAA State Tournament next Thursday.
