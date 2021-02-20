Nathan Higley has established himself as the best wrestler in Sullivan County history.
He is the school’s first state medalist. He’s the school’s all-time wins leader.
He’s been a dominant high school wrestler. Now, he’s ready to show what he can do at the college level, as he has committed to wrestle at George Mason.
“I am very excited to be able to further my academic and athletic career, such a wonderful college that is giving me an amazing opportunity,” Higley said.
George Mason is a Division I program in the MAC Conference. In 2019 they sent three wrestlers to the NCAA Championships.
For Higley, the school was the right fit for wrestling and also academically.
“They had all the majors that I have recently looked at and I am going to being majoring in electrical engineering,” Higley said.
For Higley the decision of college is now made as he heads into districts this weekend.
“It’s really nice having the decision out of the way going into the postseason,” Higley said. “It relieves a lot of stress about college and thinking a lot about making a decision and everything, just get it all out of the way.”
For Higley, it’s been a lifetime of hard work, and now that hard work is paying off with a chance to wrestle in college.
“It means a lot, I worked all my life to get this opportunity and to attend a great college to further my academic career,” Higley said.
