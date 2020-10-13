Sullivan County’s Trace Neary netted his 50th career goal in an 9-1 win over Northeast Bradford on Monday.
Neary had four goals in the game, the final one was the milestone.
Neary started the scoring in the eighth minute off a Jalen Thomas assist and in the 21st minute Thomas scored off a Conner Smithkors assist.
Landon Baldwin scored off a Nathan Higley assist in the 33rd minute to make it 3-0 at the half.
In the 42nd minute Trey Higley scored off a Nathan Higley assist and in the 54th minute Neary scored on a penalty kick.
Neary scored seven minutes later off a Nathan Higley assist and he reached the milestone in the 70th minute off a Kruz McCusket assist.
NEB got their goal in the 76th minute when Gavin Merritt scored and in the 78th minute Tyler Immel scored for the Griffins.
Sullivan County had 30 shots and six corner kicks and NEB had nine shots and six corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer had two saves for the Griffins and Garrett Cooper had 21 for NEB.
NP-Liberty 6,
Towanda 2
Derek Litzelman had a hat trick, Caiden Alexander had two goals and River Hicks had a goal in the NP-Liberty win.
Taylor Nelson added an assist for NP-Liberty.
Logan Lambert had the two Towanda goals and Nick Place had an assist.
NP-Liberty had 15 shots and two corner kicks and Stettson McGovern had four saves.
Towanda had 12 shots and three corner kicks and Austin Fowler had 11 assists.
