Athens’ Jesse Sumner earned his 50th career goal in an 11-0 win over Galeton in NTL boys’ soccer Thursday.
“Very proud of him and excited that he was able to accomplish this on his last home game,” said Wildcat coach Jake Lezak. “A lot of hard work has gone into this for him. He didn’t play his sophomore year due to injury so doing this in almost two seasons is incredible.”
Sumner had five goals on the night with his fifth getting the career mark. He also had an assist.
Aaron Lane added three goals with three assists while Luke Arnold, David Scheftic and Tyler Chambers also scored.
Alex Rowe and Doug Vosburg each had an assist.
The Wildcats had 29 shots and two corner kicks to Galeton’s two shots and three corner kicks.
Joel Maslin made three saves for Athens while Austin Lancenese made 19 saves for the Tigers.
Williamson 2, Troy 1
Gabe Prince and Sam Cummings had the two Warrior goals to give them the NTL boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Enzo Brown had an assist.
Kris Howland had the Troy goal as Alex Johnson had an assist.
Owen Williams and Josh Hultz had 13 saves each. Troy had 11 corner kicks as the Warriors had two.
Troy had 32 shots on goal as Williamson had 13.
NEB 8, Towanda 0
Brady Brown and Brandon Kuhn each had a hat trick for the Panthers as they picked an NTL boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Julian Jampo and Gavin Merritt each had a goal with Kuhn adding two assists. Brown also had an assist.
NEB out shot Towanda 35-4 and a 12-0 edge in corner kicks.
Garrett Cooper made four saves for NEB to get the shutout.
Wellsboro 4, South Williamsport 1
Joseph Grab and Luke Pondo each had two goals as the Hornets picked up the non-league boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Grab scored the first two goals, both in the first half, off of Will Poirier assists.
Pondo nabbed both of his goals in the second half, the first off a Kaeden Mann helper.
Wellsboro out shot South 11-7 and had a 10-3 edge in corner kicks.
Ethan Ryan stopped six shots on the night for the Hornets.
GIRLS SOCCER
Williamsport 4, Wellsboro 0
Kailee Helmrich had two goals as Williamsport topped the Hornets in non-league girls’ soccer action Thursday.
The Millionaires led on shots 16-3 while the Hornets had a 2-0 edge in corner kicks.
Lilly Abadi made 11 saves in net for Wellsboro.
