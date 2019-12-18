Elmira’s super three have accomplished just about everything possible on a basketball court.
All three have been all-state. All three are committed Division I.
There is just one thing the trio hasn’t done yet, and that’s win a state title.
That’s the goal for Elmira’s Morgan Gentile, Kiara Fisher and Zaria Demember-Shazer this year.
Gentile, who started her varsity career at Troy, knows that the team is capable of big things in her third season at Elmira.
“I think we are really excited because we made it really far last year and we had a successful season, so we are just trying to get even further and do even better because we have a lot of potential on our team.”
A year ago the Express started with high hopes, then Syracuse bound guard Fisher got hurt. Elmira still won a sectional title, but their dreams of a state crown came up short.
“We are very excited to have Kiara back on the floor with us this year after not having her this year,” Demember-Shzazer said. “It was a little difficult for us at first, but having her back should be a lot easier for us.”
For Fisher it was hard last year, watching her teammates on the floor, and not being able to take part in the games.
“I was really anxious,” Fisher said. “It was pretty hard to watch. It’s always good to support your team. I have been with Zaria and Morgan since we were little playing and we have a lot of chemistry and I am just really excited to play with them again.”
It’s been a rough year for Fisher.
First there was a shoulder injury that ended her season last year. When Fisher returned this summer for AAU ball, she tore her ACL.
There was a time this summer Fisher wasn’t even sure this year would happen.
“In the summer when I tore my ACL, I definitely didn’t think I’d be back to play this season,” Fisher said.
While losing Fisher last year hurt, it also gave the younger girls a chance to step up.
Now, with Fisher back, the Express feel like that experience can only help the girls this year.
“It allowed me and Zaria to learn how to play with each other better,” Gentile said.
“It helped with some of the younger girls to step up and kind of take Kiara’s position for the year and jsut get experience and learn so this year when they come in the game, they will be ready,” Demember-Shazer said.
Fisher knows that her not being there gave others a chance to step up.
"I thought it was good for them to play without me,"
