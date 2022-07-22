The Susquehanna River Rats 16U squad went 2-1 last weekend and placed 10th out of 36 teams at the Diamond Nation Showcase Tournament.
The local squad opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Locked In Expos Blue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 5:24 am
The Susquehanna River Rats 16U squad went 2-1 last weekend and placed 10th out of 36 teams at the Diamond Nation Showcase Tournament.
The local squad opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Locked In Expos Blue.
The River Rats scored five runs in the second and added one more in the fifth to secure the victory.
Athens’ Lucas Kraft went the distance on the hill with nine strikeouts, while allowing just one unearned run on four hits.
Kraft also helped himself at the plate with a double and one RBI.
Wyalusing’s Isaac Shaffer led the Rats’ offense with a pair of hits and one RBI. Fellow Ram CJ Carr was 1-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI, while their high school teammates Nick Vanderpool, Jr. and Hunter House each had one hit and scored once in the win.
Also for the Rats, Troy’s Camryn Harwick finished 1-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI and Wyalusing’s Kenny Mapes scored once.
In their second game, the local squad would drop an 11-4 decision to the SJ Blue Jays.
Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo led the way for the River Rats as he went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the loss.
Vanderpool was 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, while Carr finished with one hit and also scored once.
The River Rats closed the showcase on a positive note with a 6-4 win over UnCommon Black.
House went the distance on the mound for the Rats and finished with eight strikeouts.
Hugo had one hit and two RBI for the River Rats, who also got one hit and two runs from Mapes.
Harwick and Shaffer each had one hit and one run, while Carr had one hit and one RBI and Camden Allen had the other hit for the local club.
House scored twice to help the River Rats finish the weekend with a 2-1 record.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.