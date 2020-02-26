Area swimmers head to Williamsport starting today as the District 4 Swimming Championships run the next two days.
In the 200 medley relay Athens team of Taylar Fisher, Christina Bard, Allison Thoma and Raven McCarthy-Gardner is the seventh seed at 2:10.35. The Athens boys team of Kaden Gorsline, Mason Henderson, Thomas Toscano and Joe Toscano is also seeded seventh, in 1:59.73.
Sayre’s Jillian Shay is the fourth seed in the 200 free in 2:06.81 and Erica Locke of Towanda is the fifth seed at 2:07.42, while Taegan Williams of Athens is the sixth seed at 2:09.42.
Towanda’s Kaigon Stroop is the fifth seed in the boys’ 200 free and in the boys’ 50 free Brennan Warner of Wellsboro is seeded sixth at 24.17, while Chris DeForest of Athens is seventh at 24.72.
Stroop is the seventh seed in the 100 fly for the boys in 1:03.18 and in the girls’ 200 free relay Athens team of Allyson Rockwell, Lauren Neville, Brooke Kopatz and Williams is seeded sixth at 1:53.41, while Towanda’s Ava Gannon, Mackenna Maynard, Juliana Varner and Locke are seeded seventh at 1:57.35.
For the boys in the 200 free relay Athens team of Mason Henderson, Nate Gorsline, Joseph Toscano and DeForest is seeded fourth at 1:42.61 and Towanda’s team of Stroop, Max Vega, Eric Lauber and Jaden Wise are seeded fifth at 1:45.78.
Locke is the fourth seed in the 500 free in 5:42.49, followed by Williams (5:45.17) and Shay (5:46.77).
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey is the seventh seed in the girls’ 100 back in 1:10.73 and Hayne Webster of Wellsboro is the fifth seed in 1:06.20. Webster is also the seventh seed in the 200 IM in 2:25.88.
Kopatz is the seventh seed in the girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:16.58 and in the boys race Warner is the fourth seed in 1:11.95.
In the 400 free relay the Athens girls team of Rockwell, Kopatz, Williams and Neville are seeded fifth at 4:06 and Towanda’s team of Varner, Gannon, Lock and Tori Simmons is seeded sixth at 4:22.31.
In the boys race the Athens team of Henderson, Gorsline, Joe Toscano and DeForest is seeded fifth at 3:50.09 and Lauber, Vega, Dominic Tavani and Joey Donovan are seeded seventh for Towanda in 3:50.21.
