Waverly Wolverines
Head Coach: David Mastrantuono
Assistant coaches: Kyle Ackland and Jeff Mastrantuono
Record last season: 15-0, Section IV, Class C Champions
Returning Swimmers: Mike Atanasoff (12), Kaden Wheeler (10), Collin Keefer (11), Max Pan (11), Dillion Madigan (11), Gage Streeter (12), Oscar Williams (9), Ryan Bennett (11), Brandon Clark (12), Ryan Clark (9), Nick Janzen (12), Jerrell Sackett (9), Liam Wright (8), Simon Stevens (9), Matt Atanasoff (10)
Newcomers: Josh Lee (12), Riley Pipher (7)
Swimmers to watch: Senior, Mike Atanasoff – Section 4 champion, NYState Qualifier in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, School Record holder – 50 free and 100 Free, IAC league Record Holder 100 free
Sophomore, Kaden Wheeler – holds 7th, 8th and 9th grade team records and will challenge several freshman team records. Kaden is looking to achieve the state cut time in the 100 fly and 100 back.
Senior, Gage Streeter is the school record holder in diving for both six and 11 dive line-ups and looking to hit the state cut standard which he narrowly missed last year by 4 tenths of a point.
Junior, Collin Keefer was the only 4 time section 4, Class C champion last year at the sectional championships last year.
Overall Thoughts on this year’s team: Defending Section 4, Class C Champions. Current dual meet winning streak of 30 meets. Waverly moves back to Class B for sectional championships this year, with the goal to challenge for a Team Sectional Championship.
Athens Wildcats
Girls
Head coach: Shauntel Place
Record last season: 7-3
Returning swimmers: Lauren Nevill (12), Christina Bard (12), Isabelle Menard (12), Abby Gifeisman (12), Kaitlin Kisner (11), Allyson Rockwell (11), Makenna Galvin (11), Katie Lynch (11), Brooke Kopatz (10), Raven Gardner (10), Maggie Miller (10), Kaylee Grazul (10), Taylor Walker (10), Hannah Walker (10)
Newcomers: Taegan Williams, Taylar Fisher, Audrey Clare, Allison Thoman
Swimmers to watch: Actually the entire team! We have been waiting for this group of girls for a few years. Most of these girls have swam for WAAC and have been waiting to get to the Varsity Team. Lauren Christina, Brooke, Raven Allyson and Taylor Walker were all District Qualifiers. Taylor Walker went to States for diving her first year out. She should be accompanied this year by freshman Allison Thoman. Freshman swimmers hope to have some records fall with Taegan Williams and Taylar Fisher.
Boys
Head coach: Mark Keister
Record last year: 6-4
Returning swimmers: Mason Henderson (11), Joe Toscano (11), Zac Gowin (11), Reuven Gifeisman (10), Kaden Gorsline (10), Carter Jones (11)
Newcomers: T.J. Toscano (12), Nate Gorsline (12), James Berringer Jones (11), Lucas Aquilio (11), Brendan Carter (10), Christopher DeForest (9), Ethan Denlinger (9), Travis Webster (9), Isaiah Teeter (9), Joe Blodd (9)
Swimmers to watch: Mason Henderson (district qualifier) and Zac Gowin (district qualifier) planning to team up with Freshmen Chris DeForest and Ethan Denlinger. Travis Webster will add his touch to the team as he can swim any event really well. Our amazing diver Kaden Gorsline (district qualifier in diving) is back on the board and hoping for a State qualification. All of the swimmers are looking to District Qualify.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head coach: Michele Warner
Returning swimmers: Brennan Warner (12)
Newcomers: Hayne Webster (9)
Towanda Black Knights
Head coach: Evan Basse
Assistant coaches: Jason Strickland, Christine Varner
Returning Swimmers: Boys — Eric Lauber, Jacob Stiner, Kaigan Stroop, Dominic Tavani, Max Vega, Jaden Wise; Girls — Alex Rogers, Arie Strickland, Ava Gannon, Erica Locke, Jessi Hartmann, Jordan Hartmann, Mikenna Shaffer, Tori Simmons
Newcomers: Boys — Rein Alderfer, Vincenzo Carbo, Joe Donovan, Ethan Sparrow, Nathan Spencer, Luke Tavani; Girls — Alyssa King, Emily Darrone, Juliana Varner, Macara Benjamin, Torrah Dughi, Zoie Lamphere
Swimmers to watch: Boys — Kaigan Stroop, Eric Lauber; Girls — Erica Locke, Ava Gannon
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: This year we have some increased numbers and a good mix of returning and new athletes. We are looking forward to improving on last year’s successes at both the team and individual levels. We expect to have a good season.
Sayre Redskins
Head Coach: Carrie Wright
Assistant coach: Kristi Zimmer
Returning swimmers: Jillian Shay (12), Jordan Maxim (12), Kayla Hughey (12), Tahnee Casey Coolbaugh (11), Ryan Maxim (10), Jade Fairlie (10)
Newcomers: Trevor Campbell (10), Hannah Green (9), Makenna Garrison (9), Ella Chilson (9), Elizabeth Boyle (9), Adriana Barnhart
Swimmers to watch: Jillian Shay- she’s a dynamic swimmer who is able to help the team in various events; Kayla Hughey- her success in x-country has her highly motivated and I expect her to make a big statement this year in the pool; Elizabeth Boyle- although only a freshmen, she has proved herself in practice and I am excited to see how she fares in District 4 competition; Ryan Maxim- continues to show amazing improvement and has proved himself in practice.
Overall thoughts on this year’s team: Although, our total numbers are down due to graduation- we anticipate to have competitive performances and have a great showing at Districts in February. Low numbers is an advantage to individual performances because it allows us as coaches to really focus individually to see where our kids can be competitive within the district.
