The Atlantic Coast Conference announced game dates for Syracuse’s revised football schedule this morning.
The Orange are slated to play six home games and five road contests in 2020. Syracuse kicks off its 131st gridiron campaign at North Carolina on Sept. 12 and hosts Georgia Tech in its home opener on Sept 26.
Today’s announcement follows last week’s release of the ACC’s modified 11-game scheduling model that features 10 conference games and one non-conference game, which must be played at the member institution’s home stadium or in its home state. The format was adopted as part of the ACC Board of Governors’ plan for conducting fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to Georgia Tech, Syracuse will host Duke (Oct. 10), Wake Forest (Oct. 31), Boston College (Nov. 7) and NC State (Nov. 28) in ACC play. To satisfy the non-conference portion of the new format, the Orange maintained their previously scheduled Oct. 17 home matchup with Liberty.
This year’s road slate is highlighted by a Friday night game at Louisville on Nov. 20. Syracuse also visits Pittsburgh (Sept. 19), Clemson (Oct. 24) and closes the regular season at Notre Dame (Dec. 5) in addition to traveling to Chapel Hill for the opener against UNC.
Syracuse’s 11 games will be played over a 13-week span with two open dates. The Orange are off the weeks of Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 and Nov. 9-14.
This year’s collection of Orange foes posted an 82-60 (.577) record in 2019. Eight qualified for bowl games last season with six winning their postseason contest.
The ACC has moved to a 15-team, one-division format for the upcoming season. The model includes Notre Dame, which will play a 10-game conference schedule as well and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game. The two teams with the highest conference-game winning percentage will advance to the conference title game on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Information regarding tickets for the Orange’s six home games will be communicated soon in the event local and state public health guidance allows for fans to attend Syracuse Athletics events.
Kickoff times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
Syracuse, now entering its fifth season under Coach Dino Babers, are set to open preseason camp later today.
2020 SYRACUSE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (2019 Record)
September
12 – at North Carolina * (7-6)
19 – at Pittsburgh * (8-5)
26 – Georgia Tech * (3-9)
October
3 – OPEN
10 – Duke * (5-7)
17 – Liberty (8-5)
24 – at Clemson * (14-1)
31 – Wake Forest * (8-5)
November
7 – Boston College * (6-7)
14 – OPEN
20 (Fri.) – at Louisville * (8-5)
28 – NC State * (4-8)
December
5 – at Notre Dame * (11-2)
