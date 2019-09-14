The Syracuse Orange know they face a tough test tonight.
No. 1 Clemson, unbeaten, and defending undefeated National Champions, come to the Dome for a prime-time matchup.
“You know I look at that team and I think about the Miami Dolphins going undefeated in the National Football League and it has only been done once,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “You always get a team that gets close, then something happens and they get a loss. They end up with a Super Bowl ring, but they don’t go undefeated. What they did, going undefeated, I think is extremely impressive and we’ve had other college football teams go undefeated before, but to me that’s a heck of an accomplishment. And now, they are on their second run with an opportunity to do it again and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team to do it twice back to back. You analytic guys have to check that, but it’s been very impressive and they have a very statistical opportunity to do it again.”
A week ago the Orange lost 63-20 at Maryland. While they got knocked down, they are hoping they bounce right back up.
“I am going to ask you a question, have you ever been knocked out,” Babers asked? I have. When you wake up the blues are blues and the reds are reds, everything seems clearer than you’ve ever had it before. It’s like rebooting your entire computer, I am not saying go do this to see how the feeling is, but it’s really eye-opening, it’s kind of like being knocked out and waking back up and we’re going to see how we do. Maybe we reboot and maybe everything is okay, and we’re going to have to see.”
The Orange have played Clemson tough the past two years, beating them in 2017 at the Dome, and nearly accomplishing the same thing a season ago. However, Babers knows every year is different.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with it,” Babers said. “They’ve changed up, they’ve done some things, and their personnel is a lot different. I’m not going to say they are a lot younger, they move around, they’re extremely fast and while their defense got a lot younger, their offense got a lot older. Then there goes that balance once again. You know they could really get after you defensively, not that they still can’t and not that other teams still can’t do that, but they’re so good on offense now that you have a limited time in the game to get them and if you don’t keep pace with that offense the game is over. You got to hit them just right, it’s Buster Douglas vs. Mike Tyson, if you don’t hit them with the upper cut you’re going to get knocked out. There goes that word again.
“I’m not sure I’ve seen any team able to do it. I saw what they did to Alabama and they got a lot more coaches and a lot more things than we have and they were playing for a big ol’ ring. And they were both undefeated when they were playing, not sure about Alabama’s record. So they’re really really good, we’re probably seeing one of the best teams of an era that you’re going to see.”
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows that despite last week’s results, Syracuse will be a tough matchup.
“I have got a lot of respect for Syracuse, our team has a lot of respect for Syracuse,” Swinney said. “Dino’s done a great job up there. We are very well aware of the type of effort and energy and toughness that we will face in this Syracuse team. Last week’s game got away from them, but that won’t be the version of Syracuse that we will see. We’re excited about the challenge. Again, it’s the next step for us. If we’re going to be a great team, then you have got to be able to win on the road. It takes mental toughness, it takes maturity, it takes a lot of discipline and focus and communication to be able to execute, offensively, especially. Defensively, its quiet, so it’s a different deal when they go on the road. The defense kind of takes that energy, and it’s always different on the road. [It takes] just maturity and mental toughness to go and execute at a high level in a tough environment. That’s what we’re looking for this week.
“Syracuse has got a good team. Obviously their quarterback is a veteran guy. He’s been around, he knows their system, he’s athletic, he can throw the football, he’s confident, he’s got a good size. They rotate three backs in there, all of them can make plays. They have got good receivers. No. 86 has made a couple of big plays early. Defensively, two All-American ends that are going to play on Sundays, no doubt about it. A couple of All-American candidates in the secondary. One of their better D-tackles has been out, not sure if he is going to play or not this week, but it’s going to be a tough match-up, simple as that. This is a division game, and everybody knows what’s at stake. We know a lot about them, and they know a lot about us, so it comes down to execution in, again, a tough environment. Looking forward to heading up there. We’re healthy, we’re in a good place, and the guys are excited about continuing to get better.”
The crowd could be a factor tonight as the Orange have a sold out crowd for just the ninth time in Dome history, and first time since 1998.
“It could be huge. It really could,” Babers said. “I haven’t experienced it yet [a packed Dome/full crowd at Syracuse]. This could be really fun. It could be really cool and it’s also a lot of people watching you and you want to put your best foot forward because when they go home you want it to be a performance you could be proud of and the community can be proud of. Regardless of what the score is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.