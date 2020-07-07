SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse men’s basketball team will play host to Jacksonville State on Thursday,
December 10.
Series Notes
Syracuse and Jacksonville State will square off for the first time in program history.
Jacksonville State was 13-19 overall and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference, last winter. The Gamecocks lost to
Eastern Illinois, 67-61, in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, ending the squad’s season.
Ray Harper has completed four seasons at the helm of the Jacksonville State program. He’s guided the
Gamecocks to an 80-56 record, including a 24-9 mark in 28-19, during his tenure. He has also served as head coach
at Kentucky Wesleyan (1996-2005), Oklahoma City (2005-08) and Western Kentucky (2012-2016). He owns an
overall coaching record of 511-183 (.736).
Senior swingman Kayne Henry (10.9 ppg., 10.9 rpg.) is the top returning scorer and rebounder for Jacksonville
State.
Syracuse was 18-14 and had won its first ACC Tournament game before the national pandemic ended the
college basketball season. Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim heads into his 45 th season at the helm of his alma
mater. The Orange return four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.).
Syracuse men’s basketball season tickets are on sale online at Cuse.com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX
(888-366-3849). Season Tickets start as low as $250 and all price levels are available, including a limited number of
floor seats. Premium seating options are available in the courtside area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.